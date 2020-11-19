Ruth C. Beechey (82) resident of Tensed, ID passed away at home on November 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on January 21, 1938, to Peter and Cathryn Callisto in Crosby, MN.

Ruth spent her early childhood in Crosby until her parents divorced. When her mother re-married her stepfather Arthur Ellis, the family moved to the Kellogg, ID/Pinehurst, ID area. Arthur raised Ruth with her siblings as if she were his own. Ruth attended middle school in Kellogg before attending John Rogers High School in Spokane, WA. At the age of 16, Ruth met Dick Beechey. They met while flying model airplanes. On February 7, 1954, they married in Endicott, WA, and made their home in the Silver Valley. Ruth and Dick started their family and Ruth stayed home to take care of their home and children.

As a miner, Dick’s job took the family to Shirley Basin, WY. It was here Ruth went to work as a cook for Shirley Basin Elementary School, and she served several years working for the school before retiring. Once Dick and Ruth retired, they moved to Polson, MT. In 1999 they decided to move to Tensed, ID where Ruth went to work at the Cross Keys Restaurant as a dishwasher. Dick passed away in 2005.

Ruth enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, and embroidery. The highlight of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a skilled seamstress, she made many items for her family. Ruth also attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Fairfield, WA.

She is survived by her daughters Cynthia (Arthur “Buck”) Nelson of Tensed, ID and Susan (Michael Guy) Mason of Plummer, ID; siblings Barbara Green and Patricia Harvey both of Tensed, ID; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her infant son Dick Edward, parents, and her sister Mary Schiley Hogan. There are no services planned at this time.