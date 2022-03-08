Russell Wilson’s impact in Washington went further than football

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — While he might be headed to Denver, Russell Wilson’s influence on the state of Washington went far beyond his role at the quarterback position.

Although he spent most of his time in Seattle, he sometimes made the occasional stop to the east side. He held a passing academy football camp back in 2013, just before winning the Super Bowl the following season.

He and 20 other Eastern Washington players coached 150 aspiring football stars. He said the welcome he got in Spokane was unbelievable, and he really enjoyed being hands-on at the two-day camp.

Wilson was also an avid visitor at the Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle. He often connected with young fans from all across the state.

He also donates to charity, including Food Lifeline, Feeding America, and the Children’s Miracle Network. He also founded the Why Not You Foundation, which is dedicated to education, children’s health, fighting poverty, and empowering today’s youth.

Wilson had a lasting impact on the Seahawks and the Northwest, and there’s no question that he’ll have his jersey retired for his actions on and off the field.

