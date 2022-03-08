Seattle Seahawks agree to trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

by Will Wixey

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

The trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. The deal has reportedly been weeks in the making.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the trade will send Denver’s quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-rounder to Seattle. Seattle would trade away Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

Trade package: Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

