Russell Wilson says farewell to Seattle on social media

by Will Wixey

Credit: Stephen Brashear, AP Photo

SPOKANE, Wash. — With Russell Wilson officially gone from the Seahawks, he looked back on his greatest moments with the team.

Russell Wilson posted several times on social media, along with changing his profile picture to a photo of him in a Broncos uniform. Wilson retweeted a video from the NFL, showcasing Wilson’s top ten plays of all time with the Seahawks.

Amazing Plays W/ Amazing Players 🏆 https://t.co/XoRVMGwjvI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 11, 2022

Wilson also retweeted some other posts from the NFL which showed the Seattle charities he often contributed to. Wilson often visited the Seattle Children’s Hospital and started the Why Not You Academy, a charter school that provides educational opportunities for local underserved students.

Wilson also posted a video of his own: a highlight reel of his Seattle career. The end of the video reads “Seattle…thank you for the memories.”

It’s an emotional time to be a Seahawk fan, but it’s nice to see that Wilson isn’t departing from Seattle on bad terms.

