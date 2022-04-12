Russell Wilson lists Bellevue mansion for $28 million

by Erin Robinson

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Russell Wilson is closing his final chapter in Seattle.

The former Seahawk turned Denver Bronco listed his $28 million Bellevue mansion for sale on Tuesday.

The 11,000-square foot house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and sits on just over one acre with 270 feet of Lake Washington frontage.

The online listing boasts a “20-foot tall entry rotunda; 2 dining spaces; epicurean kitchen with 8-burner stove,” as well as a 14-foot prep island and pro gym. It even includes a cinema, dance and yoga studio, and three play spaces.

“It all adds up to a champion’s life,” the listing says.

Take a look.

READ: QB Russell Wilson at women’s Sweet 16 game at Spokane Arena

READ: ‘Forever grateful’: Russell Wilson responds to Denver trade, thanks Seattle

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.