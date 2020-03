Russell Wilson and wife Ciara donating one million meals to Seattle

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks quarterback and wife Ciara announced on their social media pages Tuesday night, they are donating one million meals to help out Seattle in this coronavirus crisis.

The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @DangeRussWilson & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine https://t.co/3FlJi9GU2G Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica

Let’s all keep the Faith during this time pic.twitter.com/kqwkuh50pi — Ciara (@ciara) March 18, 2020

They also encourange anyone else who can help to do the same by following the link found here: bit.ly/38VdUuB

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.