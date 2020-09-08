Russell Chappell, 51, passed away August 4, 2020 at The Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene. Russell was born in Spokane, WA to Orval and Rosalie Chappell and spent most of his life in St. Maries, ID and the surrounding areas.

Following graduation from St. Maries High School in 1986, he moved to Garfield, WA where he spent a number of years in the farming community. For about 8 years, he lived in Indiana where he worked as a mechanic, carpenter, line cook, and in management roles for a number of businesses. He returned to Idaho in 2004 where he lived until his passing. Russell was preceded in death by his father, Orval, and mother, Rosalie.

He is survived by three children, Vanessa (Kale), Cindy and Dustin. Russell was blessed with 5 grandchildren – Jack, Paisley, Ronin, Raeleen, and Draven. He also leaves behind two brothers, Walter and Bill, and one sister, Rosie (Grimsley). Russell enjoyed tinkering with his hands, watching movies, BBQ’ing, and building things (or tearing them down). But, for those who knew and loved him, he will be remembered most for his willingness to help others and his never-ending quest to make people laugh.

The family welcomes those who knew him to join them for a BBQ to celebrate his life on Saturday, September 12th from 2:00-5:00 PM at Cherry Bend Boat Park. He will join his mom and dad in the rivers and mountains of North Idaho.