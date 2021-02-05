Rural communities wait patiently for COVID vaccines to arrive

ODESSA, Wash. — Mass-vaccine sites are receiving a lot of Washington’s COVID vaccines, leaving fewer resources for smaller, more rural communities to vaccinate their residents.

“We’re small, and we’re rural. They [the state] need to cover some big bases,” said Barbara Schlimmer, the Odessa Clinic Director.

She understands it’s going to be a process for rural communities to receive enough vaccines to get people vaccinated. However, she’s confident patience will pay off.

“I think it’s just the way it is. We’ve learned through this past year of the pandemic, there’s all kinds of reasons we have to be patient, and we have to wait,” Schlimmer said.

So far, Odessa has vaccinated about 200 people. They have 200 more people from Group 1B on a waitlist for the Moderna vaccine. Each week, they’re told how many doses of the vaccine they’ll receive. Only the Lincoln County Health Department has provided Odessa with vaccines, but Schlimmer’s hopeful the state health department will give them vaccines soon, as well. Interim CEO of the Odessa Hospital, Emmett Schuster, wants residents to know they will get their vaccine in due time.

“We will get everybody covered. It’s going to take a little time. There’s a lot of folks in the United States. There’s a lot of folks in Washington, and all those have to be divided up. We’re going to get there. Don’t give up on us,” Schuster said.

Rural residents can go to mass-vaccination sites if they want, but hospital officials want you to be smart about booking appointments — not double booking at different locations because that can lead to lost vaccines if they aren’t used when they’re supposed to.

“That’s two or three sites where the vaccine’s waiting. They’ve thawed it. It’s ready. What are you going to do with it?,” Schuster said.

Other rural counties are in a similar situation. Lincoln County has vaccinated under 1,000 people. Garfield County has administered around 300 doses, and Adams County has vaccinated just under 2,000 people.

Larger counties such as Spokane have done upwards of 55,000 vaccines.

