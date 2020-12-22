Rural communities facing COVID vaccination challenges

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles, Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID-19 vaccine is slowly rolling out across Washington and Idaho, and more help is on the way.

On Sunday, Governor Inslee announced the authorization of the Moderna vaccine. However, rural areas around the state are still waiting to receive their first doses.

While Spokane County has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, just to the southwest of us in Adams County, they aren’t expecting their first shipment until sometime next week. Doctors told us today, treating COVID patients in rural communities can be very challenging.

“It’s a really fightening position to be in, as health care providers, when you worry that you won’t be able to take care of all the people who need it,” said Cascade Medical CEO, Diane Blake.

Doctors say during this pandemic, they have seen their greatest challenges in the communities in Central and Eastern Washington.

“Where at times, for short periods, there has been no critical care bed, no ICU bed that’s available east of the mountains for short periods of time,” explained Dr. Steve Mitchell of Harborview Medical Center.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out, the same challenges are continuing.

Adams County is only expecting about 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine; right now, there are 60 active cases in the county and 15 people have died.

“We don’t have the facility for really, severely ill individuals,” explained community health director, Karen Potts, “we have to ship out of county if they need advanced care, and I know there’s concern that our regional hospitals are filling up or may not have room for outside patients.”

Another challenge — storage.

Only East Adams Rural Healthcare has the capacity to store the Pfizer vaccine, which must be held at ultra-cold temperatures. When the first doses do arrive, they will be administered to front line healthcare workers and those in nursing homes.

The county hasn’t encouraged the public to go get the vaccine, nor have they educated them about the safety and effectiveness of it, because the vaccine isn’t available to them yet.

“So of course we want people to take it, to help with that and also just to slow the spread of the virus,” said Potts, “so if people do decide — if they are afraid of the vaccine for some reason, or simply for philosophical reasons or what sort of reasons people generally don’t take vaccines, that would be very unfortunate.”

