Runway maintenance at Spokane International Airport could have planes flying over your neighborhood

Spokane International Airport runway maintenance Credit: Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash.– Things could get a little loud Wednesday for some Spokane neighborhoods.

That’s because Spokane International Airport is doing some work on its main runway. During the temporary closure, planes will have to use the airport’s secondary runway. That required flight traffic to fly in more of an east-west direction, which leads to more planes over neighborhoods that aren’t usually flown over.

The routine maintenance on the main runway is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. through noon.

So, if you see a plane soaring overhead but they aren’t usually in that area, this is why.

1/2 Spokane International Airport will be closing its primary runway (3-21) tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 6th, from 7:00am-12:00pm to conduct routine maintenance work. During the temporary closure departing & arriving flights will be using the secondary runway (8-26) for operations. pic.twitter.com/qvAk20mPiG — Spokane International Airport (GEG) (@iflyspokane) October 5, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.