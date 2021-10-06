Runway maintenance at Spokane International Airport could have planes flying over your neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash.– Things could get a little loud Wednesday for some Spokane neighborhoods.
That’s because Spokane International Airport is doing some work on its main runway. During the temporary closure, planes will have to use the airport’s secondary runway. That required flight traffic to fly in more of an east-west direction, which leads to more planes over neighborhoods that aren’t usually flown over.
The routine maintenance on the main runway is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. through noon.
So, if you see a plane soaring overhead but they aren’t usually in that area, this is why.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.