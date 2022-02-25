‘Running on faith’: Local restaurants seek hope in returning Restaurant Revitalization Fund

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash — On Thursday, Washington restaurants have a glimmer of hope with some newly proposed funding.

Senator Patty Murray is pushing for a legislation package amending the American Rescue Plan. If passed, it would add $48 billion to the depleted Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF). RRF matches an equal amount of money restaurants lost during the pandemic up to $10 million per business.

“Because [the pandemic] has gone on for so long, there wasn’t enough money and people simply, not because they didn’t qualify, but because there weren’t enough funds people were cut off from it,” Murray said.

Half of the qualifying restaurants weren’t able to receive the first $28 billion of RRF, including Spokane restaurant Wild Sage Bistro. They took two PPP loans and several grants during the pandemic. To the owner, Tom Sciortino, RRF funding would be exactly what they need to start anew.

“The revitalization funds will just sort of pay down those loans and get us back to where we were before and kind of start off with a clean slate,” said Sciortino.

He reiterated that today to the Senator directly as a part of a virtual roundtable hosted by Senator Murray.

“It would be very welcome just to see that and just to have that little bit of an edge, and take that stress off knowing you got a little bit of that backup,” he told Murray.

Since the beginning of January, Wild Sage Bistro has been losing profits. One of Sciortino’s largest fears is one day closing his doors because of new variants, and loss because of the pandemic.

“I mean it’s important, it’s dialogue – everyone is so ready to be done with COVID and we’re just not,” he said. “The impact is still there for businesses.”

He’s hoping the legislation goes through.

“At this point in time, we’re running on faith,” Sciortino said. “That revitalization fund is important because it just shores us up and allows us to know that we can keep going.”

RELATED: Washington restaurant owners ask for more pandemic relief funding

RELATED: ‘We’re having a hard time’: Local restaurants do what they can to battle staffing shortage, keep costs down

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.