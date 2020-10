Runaway teen found safe, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

BONNER CO., Idaho — A runaway teen out of Bonner County has been safely located, according to an update from the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office.

Fifteen-year-old Jesse Middleton was found safe, according to an alert sent Saturday.

No other information was given.

