Runaway mattress on US 195 moved to safety

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you lost your mattress on the side of the road on US 195, Washington State Patrol kindly moved it off the road for you!

Drivers heading southbound on US 195 likely had to swerve out of the way of a mattress that fell from someone’s car. WSP was called over and moved the mattress into the grassy median.

If you lost a mattress on southbound US 195 near Inland Empire, we found it and moved it off of the roadway… Please remember to secure your load. Washington State Patrol kindly moved the mattress from the left lane to the median. Again, please make sure to secure your load. pic.twitter.com/OLW3hQJr5j — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 8, 2021

Washington State Department of Transportation wants to remind people to secure their loads, especially before hitting the highway.

