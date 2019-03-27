Rui Hachimura named in NABC All-America first team

Danny Palomba by Danny Palomba

Today, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) released their picks for the top players in the country and the teams they would theoretically make up.

The first All-America team included none other than Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura. Also on that team are Duke’s RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, Murray States’ Ja Morant, and Tennessee’s Grant Williams.

NABC All-America First Team:

RJ Barrett – Duke

Rui Hachimura – Gonzaga

Ja Morant – Murray State

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Zion Williamson – Duke pic.twitter.com/LQeF6dc9e1

— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 26, 2019

The second and third All-America teams included players from Kansas, Kentucky, Marquette, Michigan State, Purdue, South Dakota State, Texas Tech, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

NABC All-America Second Team:

Carsen Edwards – Purdue

Ethan Happ – Wisconsin

Markus Howard – Marquette

De’Andre Hunter – Virginia

Cassius Winston – Michigan State pic.twitter.com/suJp7Rqr38

— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 26, 2019

NABC All-America Third Team:

Jarrett Culver – Texas Tech

Mike Daum – South Dakota State

Kyle Guy – Virginia

Dedric Lawson – Kansas

PJ Washington – Kentucky pic.twitter.com/DZy9Uu7XYZ

— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 26, 2019

These teams are only honorary, but it’s a big deal to be named in them.

Unfortunately, GU’s Brandon Clarke was not mentioned in any of three teams. Some people have voiced their opposition to this fact, especially after his historic and record breaking game against Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

