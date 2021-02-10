Ruby Violet Flerchinger (85) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on January 29, 2021. She was born to Ted and Frankie (Hartman) Fairhurst on February 4, 1935 in Elk City, ID.

Ruby grew up in Stites, ID and graduated high school as the Salutatorian of the class of 1954. On May 21, 1954 Ruby married her high school sweetheart John Flerchinger. He was serving in the U.S. Navy, so Ruby went to work for her aunt as a CNA in a nursing home in Seattle. A few months later, she hopped on a plane to Corpus Cristy, TX to join John.

The couple started their family and Ruby was a home maker. In 1955 Ruby and John returned to Stites, ID. Shortly thereafter, they settled in Orofino to raise their family. In 1969, John opened an auto body shop where Ruby managed the office. She spent her afternoons and evenings working swing shift at the nursing home as a CNA, and her mornings working on the books for the body shop. The family moved to Clarkston, WA in 1977 where she again went to work at a local nursing home as a CNA, and in 1980 they moved to Rathdrum where Ruby was able to work as a home maker. In 1990 Ruby and John moved to St. Maries, ID.

They opened up Two Rivers Glass where she served as office manager, and in 1997 they retired together. Ruby loved gardening and yardwork. She enjoyed the time spent working outdoors and watching wildlife and hummingbirds. She canned and always kept her home immaculate. Ruby loved her dogs and her family. Often the family would have a work or project day, which was always followed up by a family dinner. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and also loved her church family.

Ruby is survived by her husband John at their home in St. Maries; children Debra (Rod) Burger of Four Lakes, WA, Michael (Sharon) Flerchinger of Royal City, WA, Jack (Morleen) Flerchinger of Clarkston, WA, Sandra Flerchinger (Greg Kopping) of St. Maries, ID, and Steven (Alex) Flerchinger of Plains, MT; siblings Theodore Fairhurst of Grangeville, ID and Gail Lyons of Stites, ID; 18 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister. A Celebration of Ruby’s Life will be on May 21, 2021. The time and place will be forthcoming.