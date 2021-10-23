Roundabout on Grove and Geiger to open Monday

by Matthew Kincanon

Location of the new roundabout on Geiger and Grove Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you drive near I-90 in southwest Spokane, you’ll be able to use a new roundabout that’s fully opening to traffic this week.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the roundabout at the Geiger Blvd. and Grove Rd. intersection north of I-90 in Spokane will fully open on Monday, Oct. 25. The roundabout partially opened on Friday.

However, the southwest corner will remain closed so the concrete can cure.

Some good news for travelers, on Monday, Oct. 25, the north roundabout at the Geiger/Grove intersection in Spokane north of I-90 will fully open to traffic. It has partially opened today, but the SW corner remains closed for concrete to cure. We appreciate everyone's patience. pic.twitter.com/X7ZVDaW2XQ — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 22, 2021

The roundabout is part of a project to build three roundabouts that started in April. WSDOT said all three of them will be completed Monday.

Due to substantial growth in commercial and industrial development and housing, WSDOT said the reconfigured interchange at Geiger Blvd. will make traffic more efficient.

