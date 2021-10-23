Roundabout on Grove and Geiger to open Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you drive near I-90 in southwest Spokane, you’ll be able to use a new roundabout that’s fully opening to traffic this week.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the roundabout at the Geiger Blvd. and Grove Rd. intersection north of I-90 in Spokane will fully open on Monday, Oct. 25. The roundabout partially opened on Friday.
However, the southwest corner will remain closed so the concrete can cure.
The roundabout is part of a project to build three roundabouts that started in April. WSDOT said all three of them will be completed Monday.
Due to substantial growth in commercial and industrial development and housing, WSDOT said the reconfigured interchange at Geiger Blvd. will make traffic more efficient.
You can find more info here.
