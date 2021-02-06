Roughly 400 vaccinated at drive-through event in Grand Coulee, despite earlier complications

GRAND COULEE, Wash. — It’s hard enough to get a vaccine appointment in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, let alone a small town.

A mass vaccination event in Grand Coulee is hoping to make things easier.

Central Washington counties are joining forces to make sure as many people as possible have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Roughly 400 people arrived at Coulee Medical Center on Friday, some getting their first dose and, some, their second. It’s an effort that wouldn’t have been possible without community support.

The hospital previously lost 1,000 vaccines because they weren’t in the proper freezer; a small miscommunication leading to a big loss.

It was Grand Coulee’s first round of Moderna vaccines, and they all had to be thrown away. That’s when the Grant County Health Department and Samaritan Hospital stepped in.

The health department bought Grand Coulee the proper $12,000 fridge needed to store the vaccine, and Samaritan Hospital donated extra doses to make sure Grand Coulee residents could still be vaccinated.

The event itself was a drive-through, followed by a 15-minute observation period.

The hospital plans to move ahead with hosting another event soon.

