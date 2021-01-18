Roughly 165 tons of debris from windstorm dropped off at Waste to Energy Facility

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been less than a week since a deadly windstorm tore through the Spokane area, and residents have already collected roughly 165 tons of tree debris for free disposal.

The City of Spokane offered free debris disposal to all people living in Spokane after the storm.

As of Monday, the Waste to Energy Facility has already reported 165 tons of debris being dropped off. If you plan on dropping off limbs, they must be no more than three inches in diameter, according to the City of Spokane.

Make sure to wear a mask and bring proof of residency when you head to the facility. You’ll be required to show that you live in Spokane in order to avoid charges.

