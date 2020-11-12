Rose Marie Breazeal

Rose Marie Breazeal passed peacefully in her home in Pinehurst, Idaho on October 25, 2020 at the age of 78.

Rose was born and raised on the prairie in Post Falls, Idaho. She grew up on a farm, watching her mother work the land while raising Rose and her siblings (eight in total). Rose told many stories of her mother’s magical ability to make life fun for her children even in the midst of the hard work that was needed for survival. Rose’s children, all six of them, will tell you that she had those same magical abilities. She is described by her daughter as an “inspirational trailblazer”. She consistently taught her children and loved ones to believe in themselves and keep reaching for the good stuff in life. She is described by many as loving, kind, funny, stubborn and also as a loyal friend who would always lend a listening ear. She brought gifts of comfort and encouragement to the world and shared them, without hesitation, to all who reached out to her.

The things she most loved to do, she did often. She especially loved to fill her house with sweet memories while cooking. With her spatula in hand and a dimpled, perfectly crooked smile on her lips, she always whipped up the most delicious food while she passionately told stories that excited her (while occasionally surprising you with well-timed curse words). Her family and friends will never forget her genuine, yet simple, laughter as it rang joyfully through any gathering.

She loved to play the guitar and sing, and she did so beautifully. It was just a given that at any family reunion, her siblings and loved ones would insist that she break out her guitar and sing their favorites. This will always be a cherished mainstay at family gatherings and campouts. Her other passions that filled her days included: dancing, music in all forms, outdoor activities, and studying nutritional and holistic means for living a healthy life. Most of all, she loved and poured herself into her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Rose was born July 11, 1942 toward the end of World War II. Her mother Rowena’s rugged, determined spirit became evident in Rose as she put herself through Real Estate school while raising six children. She was admired and respected by her peers and she persistently paved her way to becoming the Broker of her own business: Tomlinson Black Silver Valley. At one point, and for a number of years, her company was the largest Real Estate Company in the Silver Valley. This career spanned over three decades in the Shoshone County. Many Realtors and consequent brokers even today, got their start by working for Rose which is a testament to the affect she had on all who knew or worked with her.

Rose believed in, and held on to God. One of her favorite songs was “I’ve Got a Mansion”.

“I’ve got a mansion, just over the hilltop;

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old,

And some day yonder, we’ll never more wander; But walk on streets that are purest Gold.”

In addition to her parents, Rowena and Paul Ferger, she is preceded in death by her first husband Larry Crigger, her sons Marvin and Marshall Crigger, her brothers Clarence and Dale Roske, her sister Helen Smiley-Roske and her younger brother John Ferger.

Survivors include her sister Joyce Ferger, her brothers Bob and Tom Roske, her sons Roger and Gene Crigger, her daughter Shelly Crigger Hansen and her son Greg Breazeal as well as her second husband and good friend Sam Breazeal. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a whole handful of other wonderful people.

Services will be held on July 11th 2021. More details to come. Meanwhile, condolences may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservices.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.