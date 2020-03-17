Rosauers Supermarkets reducing hours to clean and stock products

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rosauers Supermarkets have limited their hours of operation temporarily as their staff works to keep up with demands amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stores, including the Super 1 on the South Hill, will temporarily operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the store said the new schedule will be in place until further notice to ensure associates can clean and stock products.

The local grocery chain is just one of several around the country that are changing their hours to cope with shoppers. Large national chains like Kroger and Walmart have done the same.

President Trump spoke to large grocery corporations and supply chain executives last week. White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere at the time said supply chains were strong and Americans should not hoard products.

