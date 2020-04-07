Rosauers stores to close Easter Sunday to give employees a break

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rosauers Supermarkets announced Tuesday that all company stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

“Our employees have done an amazing job of serving the needs of our communities, and dealing with the stress of being on the front lines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” said Jeff Philipps, President and CEO of Rosauers. “They are in need of a well-deserved break to spend time at home with their loved ones.

Phillips said this will be the first Easter Sunday in decades that the entire chain has been closed.

“Putting the health and safety of our customers and employees first, has meant a relentless effort of cleaning and sanitizing protocols in addition to the regular grocery store regimen. Everyone has been working as hard as they can to serve our customers as efficiently and safely as possible, and they deserve a break,” Phillips said.

All stores will reopen the Monday after Easter at 7 a.m.

