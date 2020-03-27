Rosauers installs coronavirus safety barriers in checkout lanes

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve ventured to a Rosauers for groceries in the last couple of days, you might have noticed changes in the checkout lanes.

In an effort to protect customers and employees from COVID-19, the company has installed safety barriers at check stands.

The large plexigas barriers are being installed to all locations in the 22-store chain, a process that should be complete by Sunday.

“Right now, the safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority. Adding these Plexiglas safety barriers is one more commitment we’re making to help keep everyone safe, and preventing the spread of the virus,” said Jeff Philipps, president and CEO of Rosauers.

The company has also expanded its senior and at-risk shopping days. Vulnerable customers can now shop each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7-9 a.m.

“Adding Wednesday to our existing Tuesday and Thursday times will help reduce the number of shoppers in the store and allow for more social distancing,” Philipps said.

