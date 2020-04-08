Finding the Helpers: Rosauers donates $25 food cards to local families in need of food assistance

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rosauers Supermarkets is launching a new campaign aimed at providing food for local families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Food For Families” campaign is a partnership with the community, customers and local food banks.

Rosauers is asking customers to donate $5, $10 or $20 to assist those impacted. For every dollar donated, Rosauers will add 25% more to the total collected. The cash will be converted to $25 Rosauers Food Cards, and distributed by local food banks to those in need.

“Our communities and customers have always responded with amazing generosity during times of need,” Jeff Philipps, President of Rosauers Supermarkets said. “Rosauers is committed to doing what we can, and partnering with others to help alleviate the growing pressure families are feeling.”

The “Food For Families” campaign kicks off on Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m. at all company locations. Funds collected stay in each local market.

