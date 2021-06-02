Rosauers CEO Jeff Philipps to retire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rosauers President and CEO Jeff Philipps is retiring after 21 years, effective August 13, 2021.

According to the local supermarket chain, Philipps has served as CEO since 2000 and has worked in the industry for more than 49 years.

“There will always be more work to be done, but as I retire, I am confident that Rosauers is on solid ground with amazing talent and experience to take on the challenges of our industry, and lead in a manner that will create future success for all,” said Philipps.

In his time as CEO, Rosauers has expanded into six new markets and grown sales to nearly $600 million. Rosauers operates 22 stores across four states with more than 2,300 employees.

Philipps issued the following statement to Rosauers employees:

“As I look back on my Rosauers career, I’m proud of all we have been able to accomplish together. We’ve expanded into new markets, remodeled existing stores and put hundreds of new merchandising ideas, customer promotions and employee benefit programs in place. We continue to distinguish ourselves from others with our ongoing commitment to quality, selection, cleanliness, service, and the philanthropic contributions we make throughout our communities.

“Most important to me, has been creating an exceptional company reputation, and a culture that supports our ability to care not only for customers, but for our employees by providing jobs, hours, wages and benefits that have allowed each of us to pursue dreams, to raise families, and enjoy life outside the workplace. Even through the most difficult of circumstances, our actions have recognized and aligned with our belief that the true strength of our company is, and will always be, our amazing employees!”

