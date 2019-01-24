Rosalie Farris

Rosalie Farris passed away January 9, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born March 11, 1941 in Idaho to Ford Maxwell and Eloise Coston.

She married Billy D. Farris on December 18, 1967 in Spokane. Rosalie loved being a mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Ronald R. Smelcer, Danette L. Crandell, Billie D. Smith and Kealie A. Frandsen; sister, Lucy; brother, Ike Maxwell; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren – most reside near her in Spokane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy D. Farris in 1994; son, Alan James Smelcer in 1962; and her parents.

A graveside service will be held at Dartford Cemetery on Tuesday, January 22nd at 1:00PM followed by a potluck reception at North Church.

