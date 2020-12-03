Rosalea Darleen Sutton passed away at her home on November 25, 2020 with her loving son William and granddaughter Casey by her side. She was born to Roy and Caroline (Seever) Whittum in Coeur d’ Alene, ID on May 31st, 1938.

Rosalea attended school in Juliaetta and graduated from Kendrick High School as Valedictorian of the class of 1956. She was a Majorette in the band. Following high school, Rosalea moved to Spokane where she went to work at Burgens Furniture in the credit office. She was enrolled in Business Law and Credit classes. In 1958 she married Tom Gray in Coeur d’ Alene and they made their home in Lewiston Idaho.

Tom was in the military, so the family moved often. In 1970-1971 the family spent time in Schweinfurt Germany and Rosalea volunteered with the Army Youth Association (AYA). She reorganized the EM MCO Wives Club for Tom’s unit, managed the thrift store, and chaperoned teenagers at their events. They traveled to Garmish in Ensbrook Austria and all over Europe because Tom coached sports for the AYA, soon after they divorced.

She married Blaine Sutton in 1973 and helped raise 3 of his 4 children until they divorced in 1979 and she never remarried. She worked for Pacific Northwest Bell phone company for nearly 20 years until she retired. Then she was the camp ground host at Harrison for a few years. She has been a volunteer at the St. Maries Senior Center for the past 14 years. Over the years she has also volunteered at the Plummer Meal-Site, Eagles, YWCA, and the Boys Club in Lewiston. She genuinely enjoyed her volunteer work and the beautiful outdoors. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and getting firewood.

Rosalea was one of the strongest most independent women you could ever meet. She was a very generous and kind hearted woman to everyone. Her family was her pride and joy. She gave so much and asked for so little. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be missed immensely. Her family would like to thank everyone for all of the phone calls, visits, cards, love and support you gave to her over the past few months as she fought her battle with cancer.

A very special thank you to Eldon Glenn for the love you showed to Rosalea over the years. Rosalea is survived by her children Thomas Gray Jr. of Delta Jct. AK, William (Angela) Gray of St. Maries, Russell (Traci) Gray of Wakefield, KS, and step-children Ruby Sutton of Houston, TX, LeRoy and Jerry Sutton of Lewiston, and Candy (Rob) Nielson of Juliaetta. Also surviving are her siblings Ron (Resa) Whittum of Clarkston, WA and Sherelyn Pedigo of Tillamook, OR, and Marcy (Bud) Smith of Culdesac, ID, 13 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and 2 sons Kelly Gray and Mickey Gray, sister Alice Gruell, stepbrothers Ralph Otto and Ray Otto.

Due to Operation Lockstep and the Great Reset, at this time memorial services will be planned at a later date.