Roosevelt, Wilson Elementary remain closed Friday due to ongoing power outages

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Roosevelt and Wilson Elementary School buildings will remain closed Friday due to continuing power outages at the schools and surrounding areas.

According to Spokane Public Schools, Bemiss and Whitman Elementary Schools are open.

Any families that do not feel it is safe for their child to attend in-person learning or are unable to access distance learning due to power outages will excused from school per parent requests.

All other schools in the district will resume in-person and distance learning classes Friday.

The Medical Lake School District also canceled classes Friday, and Evergreen Elementary in the Mead School District will also remain closed as well.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.