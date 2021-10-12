Rondi Lee Elders (45) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, ID on October 6, 2021. She was born to Ronald Caines and Maxine Magers on March 20, 1976, in St. Maries.

Rondi attended schools at Upriver, St. Maries, and Kootenai. She left for Job Corps. where she obtained her GED. Following Job Corp., she returned to St. Maries briefly before moving around between Oklahoma, Asotin, WA, Lewiston, and Avery, ID. To support her family over the years she held several cooking and labor jobs.

She returned to St. Maries where she met and married Paul Elders on August 18, 2008. She went to work for a contract mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Co-workers will remember her for her dedication, incredible work ethic, and dependability. Rondi was one of the most kind and friendliest people you would ever meet. Her smile could brighten anyone’s day and she was a ray of sunshine. She loved all of the little kids in her family and spoiled every one of them. Christmas was a time for Rondi to go all out with her decorations just to see the kid’s faces light up. She never forgot a birthday, never forgot a card, or a present for the members of her family. Working long hours didn’t stop her from putting on a feast during the holiday season. She was an incredible cook who loved to entertain and make events special for her family.

Rondi is survived by her husband Paul at their home in St. Maries; daughters Ashleigh and Jena; stepson Casey; her mother Maxine Magers of St. Maries; father Ronald Caines of Spokane, WA; sisters and brothers in-law Kim and Mike Balbi of St. Maries, ID and Katrina and Lance Palmer of Las Vegas, NV; brother and sister in-law Chris and Richelle Caines of St. Maries, ID; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her grandparents. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.