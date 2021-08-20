Ronald McDonald House Charities cancels Toyota Polo Classic over COVID-19 concerns

SPOKANE, Wash.– Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest will not hold its Toyota Polo Classic this year.

On Friday, events organizers said the decision to cancel is because of health risks for the horses, players, volunteers, staff and attendees.

“While we are still as dedicated as ever to providing a ‘Home-Away-From-Home’ for our families, the safety of our community comes first,” the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest said in part. “We’d like to thank each and every one of you for supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest and the families we serve.”

Organizers said anyone who bought tickets or a table will hear from event organizers soon. Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to Development Director Bob McLean at bobm@rmhcinlandnw.org.

You can find more information on Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest on its website.

