Ronald Eugene Rudolph

by Obituaries

Ronald Eugene Rudolph, beloved son and brother, passed away on October 1, 2021. He was born to Arthur and Barbara Rudolph in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on August 28, 1958.

Ron grew up in the Spokane Valley, enjoyed and excelled in sports, especially football and baseball. Ron played for the Dinghy’s Tavern Baseball Team from 1972-73. He was awarded MVP and was a great pitcher and catcher. His love of sports continued at East Valley High School. Ron played football and baseball for the Knights, helping the team to win All Frontier League in both sports in 1975. Ron was the best big brother, always taking time to play with his younger brother and sisters. He was a great help on the farm, too, bucking bales with Dad and his brother, Lynn.

After graduating from high school in 1976 with scholarship offers to play football at the University of Montana Grizzlies and baseball at North Idaho College Cardinals, Ron chose to play baseball for the Cardinals from 1976-1977. In 1979, after struggling with mental illness, Ron was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 21. Through the struggles of mental illness, Ron continued to laugh and be a blessing and joy to his family where he taught us all what it means to do your best and have courage in this life. He told us he would live forever, and he truly will with our Lord Jesus Christ.

Ron is survived by his mother Barbara Rudolph, brother Lynn Rudolph, sisters, Cherie Holm, and Arlene Galloway. Ron was preceded in death, in 2009, by his father, Art Rudolph. Funeral services for Ron will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home 1315 North Pines Rd., Spokane Valley on October 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow for friends and family. Burial will take place after the reception, at 2:30 PM, Riverview Cemetery, 1065 North Lincoln Way, CDA, ID.

The family would like to thank the doctors and counselors who served Ron and his family throughout his life as well as the White House Living Center and The Gardens Nursing Home. To share memories of Ron and leave condolences for the family, please visit Ronald’s Tribute Wall.

