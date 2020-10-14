Ronald Cummings
Born March 3, 1937 in Plains, Montana to Lewis and Opal Cummings, Ronald Lewis Cummings passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 peacefully at home in Chelan, Washington. To leave condolences for the family, please visit Ronald’s Tribute Wall.
Services
ROSARY
Thursday
October 22, 2020
11:30 AM to 12:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic Church CDA
919 East Indiana Ave
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83814
FUNERAL MASS
Thursday
October 22, 2020
12:00 PM to 1:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic Church CDA
919 East Indiana Ave
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83814
