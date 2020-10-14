Ronald Cummings

Site staff
Posted:
by Site staff
Ronald Cummings

Born March 3, 1937 in Plains, Montana to Lewis and Opal Cummings, Ronald Lewis Cummings passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 peacefully at home in Chelan, Washington.  To leave condolences for the family, please visit Ronald’s Tribute Wall.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Cummings, please visit our floral store.

Services

ROSARY

Thursday
October 22, 2020
11:30 AM to 12:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic Church CDA
919 East Indiana Ave
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83814

Send Flowers to Ronald’s Rosary
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary begins
FUNERAL MASS

Thursday
October 22, 2020
12:00 PM to 1:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic Church CDA
919 East Indiana Ave
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83814

Send Flowers to Ronald’s Funeral Mass
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Mass begins
MILITARY HONORS

Thursday
October 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Washington State Veterans Cemetery
21702 West Espanola Road
Medical Lake, WA 99022

Send Flowers to Ronald’s Military Honors
Guaranteed delivery before the Military Honors begins