Ron Wayne Merrick

by Obituaries

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, Ron Wayne Merrick, 52, of Kingston, Idaho, passed away November 9, 2021 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born March 25, 1969 in Kellogg; Ron is the son of Dave and Candy Merrick.

Ron attended schools in Kellogg. He then attended North Idaho College studying heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Ron was united in marriage to Bonnie Hansen on April 10, 2004 in St. Regis, Montana.

Ron first worked for Parrott Mechanical here in the Silver Valley. He then started his own business and owned and operated Clean Air Services of the Silver Valley for twenty years.

Ron was a member of the Ducks Unlimited.

Above all, Ron loved and adored his children and grandbabies. He also loved snowmobiling, four-wheeling, the outdoors, fishing with his children and grandchildren, antique cars and attending car shows.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife Bonnie Merrick of the family home of Kingston; four children Joe Bauer (Katie) of Silverton, Idaho, Johnny Ramirez (Brianna Whalen) of Wallace, Idaho, Nicole Bohn (Collin) of Silverton and Makenna Rae Merrick of Kingston; six grandchildren Lilly Rae, Taylor James (aka Best Friend), Violet Wren, Josie Jane, Arkyn Russell and Tucker Ray; his parents Dave and Candy Merrick of Kellogg; two sisters Rhonda Seagraves (Eric) of St. Maries, Idaho and Michelle Murinko (Steve) of Rose Lake, Idaho; his dear friend Brad Sawyer of Rose Lake and his beloved dog Drake. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by a brother Morris John Merrick and a nephew Brady McPhail.

Ron had a wonderful sense of humor and his love for his children and grandbabies was beyond measure; he was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the United Church of Christ Congregational of Wallace. A reception and a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Wallace Elks following services; this will be potluck and everyone is welcome.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to a local chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

You may share your memories of Ron with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

