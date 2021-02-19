Ron McDonald

Ron McDonald, passed away at his home in Priest Lake, Idaho on February 13,2021. He was 82 years old.

Ron was born in Livingston, Montana on May 6, 1938 to John and Margaret McDonald. He grew up in Corwin Springs, Montana on the McDonald Ranch in Cinnabar Basin where he lived until 1957.

Ron discovered Priest Lake, Idaho in 1957 and that is where he decided to start the next chapter in his life. He met the love of his life, Shirley Nordstrom, in Gardiner, Montana in 1959, when she was vacationing with friends from Anoka, Minnesota. They married in Anoka on January 14,1961, then moved to Priest Lake later that year. Ron’s passion for logging fueled his desire and ambitions, giving him the opportunity to create the northern Idaho staple known as the McDonald Logging Company. He was president of the Intermountain Logging Conference in 1996.

Ron enjoyed snowmobiling and became quite the racer, especially at the races in Nordman. Ron and Shirley did many trail rides exploring all Priest Lake had to offer. Ron enjoyed going to his daughter’s basketball games, he never missed a game. His sons followed in his footsteps racing snowmobiles and dirt bikes as well.

Ron is survived by his children Tammy, her husband Steve, Amanda, Tuffy, his wife Carmen, and John. Ron also had five grandchildren including JT, Colton, Isabella, Kaelyn, and Lucas as well as many nieces and nephews as well as one sister-in-law and 5 brothers-in-law in Montana and Minnesota. Ron is preceded by his wife Shirley, his brother Jack, his sister Deloris, and his parents. A celebration of life will be held at Ron’s residence in Priest Lake, Idaho this coming summer, a date to be determined.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

