Romaine lettuce sold in WA recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A recall has been issued for Tanimura & Antle Inc. romaine lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination.

The company voluntarily recalled its single head romaine lettuce, labeled with a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020, and UPC number 0-27918-20314-9.The affected products were sold in Washington state and no other products or pack dates are being recalled.

The recall was issued in consultation with the FDA and is based on the test result of a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of their routine sample program.

