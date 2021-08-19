Rolovich will follow state mandate, won’t say if he will get vaccine or seek exemption

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich said he plans to follow the state’s vaccine requirement, but did not specify whether he will get vaccinated or file for an exemption.

This comes on the heels of Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement that all Washington school workers must get vaccinated or face termination.

Rolovich’s ambiguity brings into question whether he may file a religious or medical exemption. They are both allowed under the state’s new requirement.

WSU Athletics issued a statement shortly after the governor’s announcement applauding the move and announcing they would abide by it.

“Washington State Athletics, including staff, coaches and student-athletes, will continue to follow all campus, local, state, Pac-12 and NCAA guidelines related to health and safety surrounding COVID-19 and we will work to ensure the mandates in the Governor’s Proclamation are followed,” the statement said.

Rolovich has previously said he supported others getting vaccinated and would encourage his team to do so, but continues to avoid openly stating whether or not he plans to get a vaccine.

WSU leaders decided earlier this summer that all students and staff must be vaccinated to return to campus.

Earlier this month, they announced they also plan to discontinue personal and philosophical exemptions once the Food and Drug Administration grants approval to any of the three vaccines currently under emergency use authorization.

