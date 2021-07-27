Rolovich says his vaccine decision will ‘remain private’, but plans to encourage players to get shot

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich does not plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but said he is encouraging his players to do so.

“The reason for my individual choice will remain private. However, I want to make it clear, I respect, I support all the work being done,” Rolovich said during a news conference Tuesday.

The head coach received lots of backlash after posting about his vaccination status on Twitter last week. Some argued that it puts his players at risk, while others pointed to the university’s requirement. Earlier this year, WSU announced that students and staff are expected to be vaccinated by this fall, though exemptions will be made.

Those who do not choose to get a vaccine will be expected to follow specific COVID protocols, including wearing a mask, and Rolovich said he will adhere to those policies. He said he will also encourage his players to get vaccinated, adding that he is “not against vaccinations.”

Over the past few months, the university has held information sessions for the athletic department and student athletes, and Rolovich said he plans to continue educating players about the benefits of vaccines.

At last check, about 75 percent of the Cougar football team have been vaccinated.

