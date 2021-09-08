Rolovich moves forward with Jayden de Laura as quarterback against Portland State

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — During the second quarter of the game against Utah State Saturday night, Washington State Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano went down with an injury after being sacked and giving up a safety. That opened the door for former starter Jayden de Laura to get his chance once again. On Wednesday, Head Coach Nick Rolovich announced that he plans on going with de Laura for the game against Portland State.

Even after a tough loss on Saturday night, Rolovich praised his sophomore quarterback. He talked about how much he’s matured over just the past year.

“Proved a maturity level, of growth that maybe he wasn’t in a situation to prove during camp a whole lot. Loved his energy, loved his communication on the sideline. There’s tons of growth there, I was thoroughly impressed with the growth of that young man has gone through and become and I think he feels it,” Rolovich said. “He was down when we didn’t name a starter which he should be, but he didn’t throw his helmet down, go jump in the transfer portal, he put his head down went to work and was here for his teammates and I think that’s something everyone can respect.”

During the game, de Laura was 12-22 for 155 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 43 yards. This will be de Laura’s fifth start as a quarterback for the Cougars. If they get the win on Saturday afternoon, it will be his first at home.

