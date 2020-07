Rollover crash blocks US 2 near Reardan, injuries reported

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

REARDAN, Wash. — Injuries have been reported in a rollover crash on US 2 near the City of Reardan.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said only one car was involved in the crash and the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨🚨 US 2 MP 164 in City of Reardan in Lincoln Co. Troopers are investigating a one car injury rollover crash. Aid crews at the scene advise non-life threatening injuries. Roadway is blocked and a detour is in place. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) July 14, 2020

The road is blocked and a detour is in place.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.