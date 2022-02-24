1 person injured in rollover crash on eastbound I-90 near Geiger

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A rollover crash blocked the left lane on eastbound I-90 near Geiger Thursday morning.

The lane has since reopened.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

One car was involved in the crash and at least one person was injured.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to the crash.

