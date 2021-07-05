Rollover crash blocks lane of I-90 near Ellensburg, driver arrested for DUI

Connor Sarles















KITTITAS CO., Wash. — A rollover car crash is blocking a lane of westbound I-90 near Ellensburg.

Washington State Patrol is on scene and says the lane closure is around 10 miles west of Ellensburg.

Unfortunately, a 1-vehicle rollover is adding to the WB I-90 travel time. The injury collision happened near MP 96 (10 miles west of Ellensburg). Left lane is blocked. Driver is in custody for DUI. pic.twitter.com/yxrrjqvvkJ — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 5, 2021

The driver involved in the crash has been taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Troopers say there will be major backups while they clear the scene.

