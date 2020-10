Rolled semi blocking eastbound lanes of I-90 on-ramp at Geiger interchange

SPOKANE CO., Wash.– A rolled semi is blocking the eastbound lanes of the I-90 on-ramp at the Geiger/Grove Rd interchange.

The collision is just west of Spokane.

There is a rolled semi-truck on the eastbound I-90 on-ramp from the Geiger/Grove Rd. interchange west of Spokane. Please avoid the area at this time. There is no ETA to reopen the ramp. pic.twitter.com/z1WEQHh6H7 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 19, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. There is no estimated time of reopening.

