Rolled dump truck spilling lead concentrate on Highway 20 near Cusick

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

CUSICK, Wash. — A dump truck rolled on Highway 20 near Cusick Tuesday morning, spilling lead concentrate on the road.

The crash is about five miles north of Cusick and happened in the northbound lane. WSDOT crews said traffic is alternating through the area.

Washington State Patrol troopers have also been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story.

