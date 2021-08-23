Roger Shoemaker (73) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home peacefully with his wife Angela by his side. He was born to Albert and Louise Shoemaker on January 29, 1948, in Ludlow, MS. Roger grew up in Ludlow.

As a child he sold peanuts around the Colosseum with his mother. He attended French Camp Academy. Following his schooling, Roger worked for 11 years as a small engine mechanic for the Jackson Police Department. He then obtained his Masters Electrical License and worked 35 years as an Electrician in both commercial and residential industries. One of the last jobs he worked on was the Target store that was put up on County Line Road in Mississippi. His health started failing him, so he left his work as an Electrician, and went back to repairing small engines and handyman services.

On April 1999 Roger married Angela Dennis. The couple moved and traveled back and forth from Mississippi to St. Maries. Roger loved sitting on the Mississippi river banks fishing. He also enjoyed watching his Sci-Fi movies and the Oldies but Goodies “Western Movies”.

Roger is survived by his wife Angela at their home in St. Maries; children Chris Shoemaker of Jackson, MS, Ashanna Dennis of Fernwood, ID, Roy Shoemaker of Fernwood, ID, and Rodney Shoemaker of Fernwood, ID; siblings Alton Shoemaker of Brandon, MS and Betty Kesling of Amit, LA; 1 grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Gladys Dennis, Linda Clark, Rodney Shoemaker, and James Shoemaker.

A memorial service will be at a later date in his hometown in Mississippi.