Roger Jacob Gentry (71) resident of Cataldo, ID passed away at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’ Alene, ID on March 3, 2022. He was born to William and Helen (Lorentz) Gentry on December 31, 1950, in Lewiston, ID. Roger grew up in Orofino, ID and graduated from Orofino High School with the class of 1969. Following high school, Roger enlisted into the U.S. Army where he served 2 ½ years, spending time overseas in Vietnam. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to Lewiston, ID. He met Vicki Buurkarl at a birthday party, and the couple married in 1973 in Lewiston. He was working for Potlatch Corporation when an opportunity on a ranch became available in Oregon. The family spent a year in Oregon before moving back to the North Idaho area. Roger spent most of his life as a logger and drywaller. He moved his family to wherever work was including Idaho, California, and Alaska. In 1987 the Gentry family moved to the Medimont area where they permanently made their home. Roger established St. Maries Drywall and was heavily involved in the construction of homes around the area. Due to Agent Orange exposure in his time in the military, Roger was forced into retirement because of cancer; a battle he won a couple different times. He was a proud father, and his boys took over his drywall business. Roger was a family man who loved his children and was especially smitten once grandchildren and his great grandchild came about. They were everything to him, and he treasured every moment spent with them. He had a huge heart and would help anyone out who needed it. Several friends and acquaintances were taken under his wing over the years. He also enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, fishing, family vacations, and projects. When he wasn’t busy, he was still always busy tinkering and working on things. Roger is survived by his wife Vicki at their home near Medimont; children Meloni (Rob) Reep of St. Maries, ID, Billy (Mary) Gentry of Medimont, ID, and Roger (Britany) Gentry Jr. of Battle Mountain, NV; siblings Terry “Scottie” (Cindy) Gentry of Texas, Carol (Garold) Choate of Lewiston, ID, Leroy (Susan) Gentry of Culdesac, ID, Diane Rodakowski of Lewiston, ID, Lynette (Bruce) Hanson of Lewiston, ID, Vance “Joe” Gentry of Orofino, ID, and Cindy (Chet) Barnett of Dixie, ID. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronnie Gentry. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date closer to Spring/Summer.

