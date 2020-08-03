Rockwood Retirement confirms 12 test positive for COVID-19, residents moved into isolation

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rockwood Retirement reported that 12 people in their South Hill facility have tested positive for COVID-19, both residents and staff.

The retirement community made the announcement Sunday, saying that despite their safety measures, seven residents and five staff members have contracted the coronavirus. One resident who had COVID-19 passed away from significant underlying conditions on Friday.

Rockwood South Hill says the COVID-positive residents have been moved to isolation, with dedicated staff assigned to those areas only.

The staff members who contracted the virus are currently self-quarantining for two weeks.

Now that COVID-19 has been confirmed on their campus, Rockwood says they are implementing strict quarantining on their healthcare centers, screening and assigning staff members in separate areas, and scheduling testing for staff and residents.

