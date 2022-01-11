Rockslide closes White Pass overnight
WHITE PASS, Wash.– Drivers planning to cross Washinton over White Pass should find another route.
The Washington State Department of Transportation closed US 12 White Pass again Monday evening. Crews said it would stay closed overnight and then be re-evaluated in the morning.
The reason for the closure is a rockslide and unstable slopes west of the summit.
Dangerous winter weather conditions shut it down last Wednesday. It was only open for a few hours Monday.
RELATED: Plowie McPlow Plow helps clear Snoqualmie Pass
RELATED: ‘It’s not fun’: Truck drivers stuck in the winter storm share what they went through
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.