Rockslide closes White Pass overnight

Credit: WSDOT

WHITE PASS, Wash.– Drivers planning to cross Washinton over White Pass should find another route.

The Washington State Department of Transportation closed US 12 White Pass again Monday evening. Crews said it would stay closed overnight and then be re-evaluated in the morning.

The reason for the closure is a rockslide and unstable slopes west of the summit.

Dangerous winter weather conditions shut it down last Wednesday. It was only open for a few hours Monday.

So bad news – we are closing US 12 White Pass again due to a rockslide & unstable slopes west of the summit. It will remain closed tonight due to safety concerns. Our geotechs will be out Tuesday morning to evaluate to determine what needs to be done before we can safely reopen. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 11, 2022

RELATED: Plowie McPlow Plow helps clear Snoqualmie Pass

RELATED: ‘It’s not fun’: Truck drivers stuck in the winter storm share what they went through

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.