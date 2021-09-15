Rockford Bay drowning victim identified
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Investigators believe the man who drowned in Rockford Bay had been drinking prior and that contributed to his death.
The man was identified as 55-year-old Daniel J. Schroder.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Marine team responded to Rockford Bay on Sunday morning for a report of an unoccupied boat that had floated up to the dock.
Once in the area, a dock employee of a nearby marina said they had found a man’s body submerged in the water.
The Sheriff’s Office said Schroder was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
