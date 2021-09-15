Rockford Bay drowning victim identified

by Erin Robinson

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Investigators believe the man who drowned in Rockford Bay had been drinking prior and that contributed to his death.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Daniel J. Schroder.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Marine team responded to Rockford Bay on Sunday morning for a report of an unoccupied boat that had floated up to the dock.

Once in the area, a dock employee of a nearby marina said they had found a man’s body submerged in the water.

The Sheriff’s Office said Schroder was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

