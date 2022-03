Rock slide closes US 2 near Leavenworth

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A rock slide has closed US 2 in Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the closure will be brief while crews blast and clear the rock.

A rock slide on US 2 in Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth will require a brief road closure this morning so our crew can blast the rock and clear it. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/aMKvM2emLs — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 22, 2022

