Robin A. Peterson, our sweet angel has been released to a life with no pain or anxiety. At the age of 51 she has endured enough challenges with Huntington’s Disease, a genetic inherited disease. Her passing has brought her full circle of life, back to the arms of God. Robin was the first born child to Terry and Betty (Belden) Peterson on January 8, 1969.

She was born in Fort Knox, KY then moved to Spokane where she attended school on the North Side. Robin was always an honor student and busy with sports and cheerleading at Shadle Park High School class of 1987. She went on to Whitworth College for her BA and then a Masters in Social Work. After graduating she worked as a licensed Social Worker. Robin’s disease diminished her ability to work, but her spirit did not bend. She bravely fought the disease for the next 18 years. In 2014 Robin had the courage to go into Valley Vista Care Center in St. Maries, ID. Thanks to the professional care and kind and loving care givers, she was safe from harm and loved by all.

Over the years Hospice of North Idaho has been the special kind of care she required. All her caregivers remarked how sweet she was even in times of conflict. Robin is preceded in death by her father, Terry A Peterson who was also a victim of HD (2008). She is survived by her mother Betty A. Baker, brother and sister in-law Kelly and Kirsten Peterson, niece Lindsey Peterson, nephews Kaden Perala and Lukas Peterson, Uncle Don and Maryann Anselmo and Don and Maryann Peterson, step-mother Teri Lee Peterson, many cousins, family, and friends who will miss our sweet Robin.

In memoriam, donations may be made to HDA to give other victims special care throughout the progression, and that some day there may be answers to cure or change the path of the disease. Due to the restrictions of COVID the family will be having 2 Celebrations of Robin’s life services. Remembering Robin services will be on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at The Onion Banquet Room on the North Side. Close friends and neighbors please gather at 2pm. The family will gather at 3pm for her service.