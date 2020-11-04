Robert Norris takes lead in race for Kootenai Co. Sheriff
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — A first round of results shows Robert Norris taking the lead in the race for Kootenai County Sheriff, with 64% of the vote.
Norris has 30 years of law enforcement experience and has worked with the LA County Sheriff’s Office.
His opponent, Mike Bauer trails behind with 27% of the vote, followed by Justin Nagel with 9%.
Bauer spent 33 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and retired as a captain. Nagel is the only candidate without any official law enforcement experience, though he has worked as a private investigator since 2003.
The chosen candidate will replace Ben Wolfinger, who is retiring after serving since 2013.
