Robert Norris takes lead in race for Kootenai Co. Sheriff

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — A first round of results shows Robert Norris taking the lead in the race for Kootenai County Sheriff, with 64% of the vote. 

Norris has 30 years of law enforcement experience and has worked with the LA County Sheriff’s Office. 

His opponent, Mike Bauer trails behind with 27% of the vote, followed by Justin Nagel with 9%. 

Bauer spent 33 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and retired as a captain. Nagel is the only candidate without any official law enforcement experience, though he has worked as a private investigator since 2003. 

The chosen candidate will replace Ben Wolfinger, who is retiring after serving since 2013.

Kootenai County Sheriff

  • Robert Norris  R 64.1%
    23,411
  • Mike Bauer  I 27.1%
    9,905
  • Justin Nagel  L 8.8%
    3,234
36,550
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

 

